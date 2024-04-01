Westminster police arrest Colorado man wanted in deadly hit & run

Police in Westminster have arrested the suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. Detectives believe August Alonzo Romero intentionally hit and killed a man in Westminster on Saturday night.

August Alonzo Romer Westminster Police

Romero, 40, is suspected of driving the 2016 black Dodge Ram pickup truck that struck the man and then took off. He was arrested on Sunday evening and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder- injury with a deadly weapon.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for the Dodge Ram with license plate EEI-A89. That vehicle is still missing.

According to the Westminster Police Department, officers responded to the area of Alcott Street and Zuni Street just before 10:30 p.m. to the call for a victim hit by a vehicle. The man was found injured and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect in a black pickup truck left the scene before police arrived, and police say there was originally a confrontation between both the victim and the suspect before the victim was intentionally hit by the suspect in the truck.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the Dodge Ram pickup truck or anyone who saw the deadly collision is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360. You can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.