West Nile Virus virus detected in some Denver metro area counties

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus detected this season in Arapahoe County.

Positive samples were also found in three different locations in Adams County. A typical West Nile Virus season runs from May through October.

Last year, Colorado reported 175 human cases. So far in 2022 there have been five human cases and no deaths.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 9:39 AM

