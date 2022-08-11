West Nile Virus virus detected in some Denver metro area counties
The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus detected this season in Arapahoe County.
Positive samples were also found in three different locations in Adams County. A typical West Nile Virus season runs from May through October.
Last year, Colorado reported 175 human cases. So far in 2022 there have been five human cases and no deaths.
