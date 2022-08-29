Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver

New suspect images were released by investigators Monday after a recent deadly shooting in West Denver.

Investigators are searching for the suspect Denver police have identified in connection to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nathan Martin on Aug. 26.

CRIME STOPPERS

Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of N Sheridan Boulevard, where two people were found shot. Martin was among the two, and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and become eligible for a $2,000 reward.