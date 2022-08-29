Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver
Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver 00:20

New suspect images were released by investigators Monday after a recent deadly shooting in West Denver.  

Investigators are searching for the suspect Denver police have identified in connection to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nathan Martin on Aug. 26. 

sheridan-shooting-suspect-2-crime-stoppers.png
CRIME STOPPERS

Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of N Sheridan Boulevard, where two people were found shot. Martin was among the two, and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.  

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 11:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.