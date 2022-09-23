Weld County reports first West Nile death this year

Weld County is reporting its first death from the West Nile Virus this year.

The virus is spread through mosquito bites, so take action to avoid getting bitten.

The Weld County victim was 80 years old.

There are now six confirmed deaths from West Nile in Colorado this season. There are 135 known cases across 16 counties in the state.

Boulder and Montrose counties lead the case count with 28 cases each.