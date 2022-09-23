Watch CBS News
Local News

Weld County reports first West Nile death this year

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Weld County reports first West Nile death this year
Weld County reports first West Nile death this year 00:26

Weld County is reporting its first death from the West Nile Virus this year.

The virus is spread through mosquito bites, so take action to avoid getting bitten.

The Weld County victim was 80 years old.

There are now six confirmed deaths from West Nile in Colorado this season. There are 135 known cases across 16 counties in the state.

Boulder and Montrose counties lead the case count with 28 cases each.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 7:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.