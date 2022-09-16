"We Back Now" -- Broncos super fan The Mad Fanatic drops song for new season

Meet Andrew Young, AKA The Mad Fanatic. His song "We Back Now" just came out, right in time for the Broncos home opener.

"It was literally the day I found out we were getting Russell Wilson. and I was like bruh, we're back," he told CBS Colorado's Dominic Garcia.

This Broncos super fan doesn't even live in Colorado, he's actually in Connecticut. Andrew's love affair with the team all started with a color and a string of Broncos Super Bowls in the 90s.

"My favorite color is orange and when I started watching football the Broncos were better than the Bengals," he joked.

His first song "Blue and Orange" came out over a decade ago. It was a time when Andrew was dealing with some mental health issues and turned to music and football to cope.

"It was like a saving grace for me," he told CBS Colorado's Dominic Garcia.

Andrew now has quite the following. He has tens of thousands of followers on social media and his videos have been viewed millions of times on YouTube. If you want his music, you have to go to the platform he created for artists called Cause51. He named it that because 51% of proceeds goes to charity. Money from his song "We Back Now" goes to Russell Wilsons charity, Why Not You Foundation. Andrew says he admires Wilson him not just for football, but his faith.

"I just feel connected to what he's trying to do and I was like I can get behind that. I want to be a part of his run because I feel like what he's going to do is going to be about a bigger purpose anyway."

To download Andrew's Song you can visit www.cause51.org