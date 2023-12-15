Water main break shuts down northbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard at Bingham Place
Denver police tweeted Friday that a water main break had shut down Sheridan Boulevard northbound at Bingham Place.
The department didn't issue a timeline for when the water main break would be fixed or when the northbound lanes will reopen but advised drivers to take alternate routes.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
