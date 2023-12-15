Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break shuts down northbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard at Bingham Place

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police tweeted Friday that a water main break had shut down Sheridan Boulevard northbound at Bingham Place.

55b577a2-d168-4352-9063-f8ef5aed04a2-copy.jpg
CBS

The department didn't issue a timeline for when the water main break would be fixed or when the northbound lanes will reopen but advised drivers to take alternate routes. 

8e231cae-b7a2-41c8-8e75-9b712fef0576-copy.jpg
CBS

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 2:30 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.