Fans excited for watch party as Denver Nuggets take on the Heat for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Denver Nuggets fans are excited for the watch parties as their team takes on the Miami Heat for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. The team is in Miami but all the watch party action is happening in the Denver metro area. 

Ball Arena watch party tickets are $20 plus fees. There will be contests and giveaways for fans as well as appearances by SuperMascot Rocky, Skyline Drumline, Hype Squad, and Nuggets Dancers. Parking is free. 

For fans who prefer an outdoor atmosphere, McGregor Square located next to Coors Field will be hosting watch parties for all Nuggets Finals games. Fans can catch the game on the 66-foot LED screen in the outdoor plaza. Tickets are $30 plus fees. 

There are also watch parties in Aurora at Southlands Mall located at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road. The watch party is set to begin at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and guests can enjoy food and drinks from Bad Daddy's Burger and Ted's Montana Grill. 

LINK: Ball Arena/McGregor Square Watch Parties

June 7, 2023

