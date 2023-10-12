Watch Denver School Board Debate here Thursday at 7PM

November election ballots begin to drop next week and Denver Public Schools has three open seats for its school board at a time of deep division.

CBS News Colorado is hosting a school board debate together with Regis University, Chalkbeat Colorado and Educate Denver.

Two candidates in the at large race were asked whether students accused of serious crimes should be expelled. These are students who have been accused but are not yet convicted.

At Large Candidate Kwame Spearman said, "The question is should they be allowed in our traditional schools while they're dealing with this conflict. And to me that answer is no. And that's why we need alternative learning environments that can give these students both the education they deserve but also the special treatment that they need."

John Youngquist, also in the At Large race, answered, "Students that have committed serious crimes may or may not be expelled. It depends on the specific situation that has occurred. But I don't believe that they should be in our schools until we have a strong understanding of what happened. If there are charges that are serious felony charges that have been laid out against a student then a response can be that a student is denied admission."

The debate also features the candidates in the two open district seats. Northwest Denver District 5 candidates are Marlene De la Rosa, Charmaine Lindsay and Adam Slutzker.

District 1 candidates representing southeast Denver are Scott Baldermann and Kimberlee Sia.

You can see the full debate here on the CBS News Colorado stream on Thursday night October 12 at 7PM.