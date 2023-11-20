WATCH: CPW officer releases bear back into wild after being stuck inside vehicle in Littleton

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning drivers to leave cars locked after dropping a video of one of its officers releasing a bear back into the wild that was stuck inside a vehicle in Littleton, leaving the driver a stinky surprise.

The video shows the officer recording the bear rambling in the car, as they open the door for the bear and it dashes from inside the vehicle and back into the wilderness.

In the video, you can hear the CPW officer say, "get out of here bear! Hey!" as the bear takes off back into the wilderness.

The officer continued recording as the video showed the inside of the car completely torn apart.

The bear tore through the seats and ate whatever it could find, leaving trash everywhere, along with a stinky surprise in the back seat for the driver.

CPW NE Region says this is what a bear can do to a car when they're hungry and smell food left inside. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW says this is what bears can do to car when it's hungry and can smell food left inside.

Last month, CPW also reported of a bear sighting when a large black bear attacked a security guard inside an Aspen Resort.

Security released from the resort showed the bear scratched the shocked guard on the back, and the guard stumbling on a small wheeled cart as he tries to get away. The guard fell face first onto the hard floor, then quickly gets up to rush away as the bear gets back down onto all fours and continues its kitchen inspection.

CPW policy is that if a bear acts aggressively towards a human being it must be euthanized once it is located.

The agency also sends a reminder that black bears are curious, intelligent, and very resourceful. They will explore all possible food sources, especially if hungry.

CPW says if they find food near homes, campgrounds, vehicles, or communities, they'll definitely come back for more.