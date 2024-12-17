Watch CBS News
How to Watch: "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" previews Alamo Bowl, features Shedeur Sanders as surprise guest

By Romi Bean

/ CBS Colorado

Shedeur Sanders joins his dad for final "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" show of the year
Shedeur Sanders joins his dad for final "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" show of the year 01:02

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are in Boulder getting ready for a trip down to Texas for their first bowl game in several years.  The team will be looking to win their 10th game of the season against BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders joins his father Coach Deion Sanders on a special bowl game edition of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean."  CBS

This will be the final game for a number of Buffs, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback Shilo Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter. That trio has played together since their days at Jackson State, and the bond between those three is particularly strong.

In a surprise appearance, Shedeur Sanders joined his dad on a special bowl game edition of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" this week and talked during the taping about his emotions leading up to his last college game.

"It's just another week for me, honestly. I'm not thinking too deep into it because I've got to focus on going out there and dominating," Shedeur said.

Watch the full "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" show on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Colorado, on air and on stream.

