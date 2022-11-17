Kick off ski season with Warren Miller's latest film

Watch CBS News
By Robin Clutters

/ CBS Colorado

Warren Miller's 73rd annual ski and snowboard film premieres November 17 at the Paramount Theater in Denver. The late filmmaker's movies are considered the official kick off to winter, and this one is no different. "Daymaker" features plenty of the amazing skiing and boarding fans have come to expect from Miller's films.

"Daymaker" takes you on a journey to sites in Greece, Canada, Switzerland, and the United States—including Snowmass right here in Colorado.

The film premieres November 17 at 7:30 at the Paramount Theater. There will be additional showings on November 18 and 19. "Daymaker" will continue traveling to more than 200 U.S. cities with national tour and independent screenings.

