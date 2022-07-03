Warm temps with scattered afternoon storms for Independence Eve

A plume of monsoon moisture will flow through Colorado on Sunday. It will combine with daytime heating to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon on the northeast plains of Colorado. CBS

Storms will initially form over the mountains in the late morning hours and then move off the foothills and onto the plains during the afternoon.

The best chance to see storm activity in the Denver area will be between 3 and 7 p.m. with some storms lingering as late as 8 to 11 p.m. on the far eastern plains.

Afternoon highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to the 90s on the eastern plains and western slope. Denver should see a high right around 90 degrees which is very close to where it should be for this date.

Forecast highs around Colorado for Sunday, July 3, 2022. CBS

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July and beyond we'll see more of the same through Thursday. Each day will feature a chance to see scattered showers and storms. There is growing potential to see a mid-July heatwave develop by the upcoming weekend with highs in Denver possibly getting near 100 degrees.

First Alert Extended Forecast starting Sunday, July 3 and ending on Saturday, July 9. CBS