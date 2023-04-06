Walmart employee dies after being struck by car while returning carts to the store
Police in Loveland are investigating a deadly crash between a pedestrian and a driver. The crash happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 250 West 65th Street in Loveland.
When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man trapped under a 2016 Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old female of Loveland, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said that rescue attempts were unsuccessful and the man died. The deceased man was a Walmart employee and was returning carts to the store when he was struck.
Police said there are no signs of impairment and speed is not believed to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are asked to call Loveland Police Detective Mu at 970.962.2253.
The identity of the man who died has not been released.
