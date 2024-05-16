Walmart chia seeds sold nationwide recalled due to salmonella

Experts share advice on avoiding foodborne illness Experts share advice on avoiding foodborne illness 02:43

Chia seeds sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being recalled because the product may be contaminated with salmonella, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves 32-ounce pouches of Great Value Organic Black Chai Seeds with an expiration date of Oct. 30, 2026, according to Natural Sourcing International, or NSI, a Los Angeles supplier of private-label food. Walmart introduced its Great Value brand in 1993 to offer lower-cost versions of nationally branded products.

The possibly tainted products were sent to Walmart for distribution at its retail stores nationwide, NSI stated.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the bacteria often have symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The products being recalled have the lot number 24095 C018 and the UPC code 078742300665 printed on the bottom of the back panel of the packaging.

People who purchased the recalled products should throw them away and contact NSI for a replacement upon proof of purchase. The company can be reached at 818-405-9705 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET or by email at customerservice@organically-simple.com.

Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. Food is the source for most of the illnesses, the agency noted.