Vote on Colorado's 150th anniversary license plate design

Coloradans can help make history by voting on the state's 150th anniversary license plate design. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles' Historic Colorado Contest wants your vote on the finalists to choose a design.

Voting is underway and continues until Feb. 15 and includes two different divisions: 13-and-older and younger than 13. The winning design of the 13-and-older division will be used to make the 150th anniversary license plate.

"In Colorado, creativity and inspiration are all around us, and we are excited to see the great designs Coloradans share. This new license plate honors the legacy of Coloradans who helped shape our great state as we look forward towards a bright future together," said Gov. Jared Polis in a previous statement.

After the votes have been tallied, Polis and the DMV will unveil the chosen design as well as present both winners will a $1,000 grant as well as a commemorative license plate.