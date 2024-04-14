Voodoo Doughnut gives back portion of proceeds on Day for Wednesday's Child

Nearly 400 children in Colorado's foster care system are awaiting adoption, while over 6,000 Colorado kids remain in limbo, hoping to be reunited with their families.

According to statistics, 42% of children placed in foster care will remain there for more than a year, and 30% of Colorado youth in foster care experience more than two foster placements per year, which can be disruptive, stressful, and traumatizing.

For over 40 years, CBS News Colorado has partnered with Raise the Future in their mission to find caring adults to support these children. The organization believes that just one caring adult can change the entire trajectory of a child's life and reinforce their self-worth.

A 2018 report from the Colorado Department of Human Services revealed that 70% of youth in foster care who received Raise the Future's Youth Advocate services were adopted, compared to 44% of those receiving only traditional services.

This year, Voodoo Doughnut is contributing a portion of their proceeds on a "Day for Wednesday's Child" to support Raise the Future's mission to help Colorado kids in foster care.

Visitors can support the cause by making purchases at the Voodoo Doughnut location at 98 S Broadway, Denver, on April 17, with 15% of their purchase going toward Raise the Future's mission.

Since its founding in 1983, Raise the Future has placed almost 11,000 youth with loving families.

CBS News Colorado, along with 97.3 KBCO and Raise the Future, is hosting "A Day for Wednesday's Child" on Wednesday, April 17th. CBS Colorado anchor Mekialaya White will host the event, introducing viewers to children still waiting for homes and sharing success stories of those who have found loving families.

CBS Colorado viewers are encouraged to call in for adoption information or to pledge support for the work of Raise the Future.

To donate, individuals can call 303-755-3975, text "2024CBS" to 41444, or visit the organization's website.