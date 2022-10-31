Voodoo Doughnut expands to Denver International Airport

Now donut lovers can grab their favorite treat on their way out of Colorado. Voodoo Doughnut has expanded to Denver International Airport.

The new DIA location is on Concourse B and is the first airport location for the popular donut shop.

"Although Voodoo Doughnut was founded in Portland, it feels like they are right at home here at DEN," said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a statement. "We're honored that they selected DEN as their first airport location. Passengers have been eagerly waiting for Voodoo to arrive, and so have we."

Travelers can find their favorite donuts like the Voodoo Doll and the Maple Bacon Bar as well as Coava Coffee.

"We've been looking forward to working with DEN as a partner in the opening at the Denver Airport so travelers from around the globe can get a taste of that Voodoo Magic," said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO in a statement. "That time has finally arrived, and we are thrilled."

There are 14 Voodoo Doughnuts across six states. The DIA shop is located on the mezzanine level in the center of Concourse B and are open daily from 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.