Watch CBS News
Local News

Voodoo Doughnut expands to Denver International Airport

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Voodoo Doughnut expands to Denver International Airport
Voodoo Doughnut expands to Denver International Airport 00:20

Now donut lovers can grab their favorite treat on their way out of Colorado. Voodoo Doughnut has expanded to Denver International Airport. 

The new DIA location is on Concourse B and is the first airport location for the popular donut shop.

voodoo-at-dia-43vo-transfer-frame-47.jpg
CBS

"Although Voodoo Doughnut was founded in Portland, it feels like they are right at home here at DEN," said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a statement. "We're honored that they selected DEN as their first airport location. Passengers have been eagerly waiting for Voodoo to arrive, and so have we."

Travelers can find their favorite donuts like the Voodoo Doll and the Maple Bacon Bar as well as Coava Coffee. 

voodoo-at-dia-43vo-transfer-frame-166.jpg
CBS

"We've been looking forward to working with DEN as a partner in the opening at the Denver Airport so travelers from around the globe can get a taste of that Voodoo Magic," said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO in a statement. "That time has finally arrived, and we are thrilled."

voodoo-at-dia-43vo-transfer-frame-814.jpg
CBS

There are 14 Voodoo Doughnuts across six states. The DIA shop is located on the mezzanine level in the center of Concourse B and are open daily from 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.