Volunteers who help with disasters often suffer mental trauma

As indescribable scenes play out across Florida, people from all across the country are headed to help. So far, local Red Cross volunteers are already on the ground, and other first responders and volunteer groups are ready for the call.

For the helpers, the first priority will be helping people in need, but an expert tells CBS News Colorado it's important those rendering aide, as well as people following at home, take care of themselves too.

"First responders are familiar with and trained for these high stakes, high-intensity operations," said Dr. Ian Stanley, an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and psychological health lead for the CU Anschutz Center for Combat Medicine and Battlefield (COMBAT) Research.

According to Stanley, those feelings can evolve, especially as helpers work long hours focused on others in need.

"It's not uncommon for their initial couple days or weeks to maybe have difficulty sleeping or to be sad or to be angry or to have nightmares," Stanley said.

For a short period, that can be normal, but experiencing those same feelings months later could be a sign of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). According to one study by researchers at Cambridge University, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the most common mental health disorder following natural disasters, with a prevalence of 30 to 40 percent.

"If you're concerned about a loved one who might be experiencing PTSD, one of the most important things is to let them kind of guide what they want to talk about, not to push it," Stanley said. "Also, make sure they know that you're there to help find them resources, find them a psychologist, find them a counselor."

That also applies to people following the news from home, as survivors of other traumatic events can struggle too. In recent years, Coloradans have endured their fair share, so Dr. Stanley suggested limiting your exposure and talking out any feelings.

"It's completely normal to feel anxious or depressed or sad or kind of feel hopeless," he said. "A key aspect there is acknowledging that and naming it and putting a label on the emotional experience, then talking about it with others."

If you or a family member are struggling with any of this, there is help out there.

Below are a few resources suggested by Dr. Stanley:

National Center for PTSD

24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988

Colorado Crisis Services: 1-844-493-8255