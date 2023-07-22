Volunteer group pushes to get professional women's soccer team in Colorado

When it comes to soccer fans, Colorado has them and they showed up in numbers on Friday night ready to watch their favorite women's national team players.

"This is exactly what I expected," one fan told us outside Number 38.

"I just like soccer," her friend added.

But many of the fans at the mega watch party had another goal in mind.

"I'm the father of two girls and I started to see the world from their eyes and there's not a women's pro soccer team for them to go and watch and to look up to," Ben Hubbard said.

Hubbard is with "For Denver FC" the group leading a push to get a women's professional soccer team to the metro area.

"We are one of the few major metropolitan cities in the United States without any women's professional sports teams, we are also a region that produces some of the best soccer players in the world. it is the missing puzzle piece on the map right now so it's a logical place to bring a team," he said.

Not to mention there's clearly a growing fan base and what appears to be early interest from investors and government officials.

State Representative Leslie Herod is part of the team working to make it happen.

"We are missing out on revenue when we don't support women's sports, we have every single man's professional sports team here in Denver it's time for us to step up our game when it comes to women's," Herod said.

The kickoff of the World Cup is the unofficial launch of their campaign, and their timeline is to have the team in Denver by 2026.

"Seeing women and seeing myself in them is even greater it would be amazing to have them here," a young soccer player told CBS Colorado reporter Karen Morfitt.

"Let's do it, let's do it soon," another added.

The idea along enough to inspire young women in Colorado. Already 8-year-old Lola says she wants to be on that team.

"I could probably like a teenage soccer thing," she laughed.

You can find more about For Denver FC here.