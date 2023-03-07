13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder
Colorado prosecutors say 13 members of a violent gang now face more than 250 charges. A grand jury indicted the group last month.
Investigators say they are part of a criminal street gang that is responsible for 18 shootings, including homicides in Commerce City and Denver and targeted members of rival gang members.
The indictments follow a multi-year investigation by the regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.