13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado prosecutors say 13 members of a violent gang now face more than 250 charges. A grand jury indicted the group last month. 

Investigators say they are part of a criminal street gang that is responsible for 18 shootings, including homicides in Commerce City and Denver and targeted members of rival gang members.

The indictments follow a multi-year investigation by the regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on March 7, 2023 / 4:37 PM

