Loved ones remember Colorado woman killed during mental health crisis, call for change

The family of Cheyenne Chrisp, a 25-year-old woman from Arvada, gathered for a vigil and balloon release to honor her memory and raise awareness about mental health. Chrisp was tragically killed after being struck by a semi-truck during a manic episode.

Chrisp's family gathered at the site on 52nd Avenue and Ward Road where she lost her life. They hope to bring attention to mental health issues and push for improvements in the way they are handled.

Balloons, flowers, and candles surrounded a photo of Chrisp during a candlelight vigil.

"She was brilliant, kind, generous, loving. She was valedictorian at Arvada West. She went to USC," said her mother Lynda Rodriguez.

Chrisp was last seen with her suitcase on Dec. 27 circling 52nd Avenue and Ward Road.

Her mother said Chrisp was experiencing a manic episode before being struck and killed by a semi-truck a week ago.

"This is the most ugly feeling in the world," said her father, Max Chrisp III, "Parents should never have to bury their children."

In late November, Chrisp was diagnosed with bipolar I and admitted to a mental health facility. After six days, she left the facility. Despite an initial improvement, she relapsed. On Christmas Day, she ran away and never returned home.

"She was in psychosis, or something was going on with her. She was circling this area," said Rodriguez.

The family made several calls to the police, emphasizing that Chrisp was a risk to herself and others. They also said they attempted to file a report about a missing person.

Arvada police told CBS Colorado they have no record of a missing person's report filed and said, "We responded, and she did not meet the requirements of being gravely disabled, so we were not able to place her on a mental health hold."

Arvada Police add they also did a welfare check.

The family, however, feels defeated and helpless.

"The sense of loss that I feel is unimaginable. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. This could have been addressed. Why did she keep calling 9-1-1 four times and they didn't realize she needed help?" said Rodriguez.

In Colorado, to be involuntarily taken into custody, a person must show signs of imminent danger to themselves or others, or be gravely disabled by their mental illness to the extent they cannot care for themselves.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the case is under investigation.