Video: Yearling bear relocated after feeding on trash and bird feeder in downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught a yearling bear getting into a bird feeder and trash cans in Colorado Springs. The bear was found in a populated area near downtown.

Officers say this incident proves even homeowners ins urban areas need to be bear aware and have bear proof trash cans.

Why does @COParksWildlife urge folks to be 'Bear Aware'? Because bears show up in unlikely places, like this yearling Tuesday near Palmer Park deep in #ColoradoSprings and far from normal bear habitat west of I-25. #Wildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid took this video. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/MoR98RLaoN — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 5, 2022

CPW relocated the bear to the high country before giving it a drink of water.