Video: Yearling bear relocated after feeding on trash and bird feeder in downtown Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught a yearling bear getting into a bird feeder and trash cans in Colorado Springs. The bear was found in a populated area near downtown.
Officers say this incident proves even homeowners ins urban areas need to be bear aware and have bear proof trash cans.
CPW relocated the bear to the high country before giving it a drink of water.
