Never-before-seen details of Titanic shipwreck revealed with new 8K video

Nearly 40 years after the discovery of the RMS Titanic shipwreck, newly released video is providing new details about the ship that sunk over a century ago.

The ocean exploration company OceanGate Expeditions this week released an 8K video on YouTube from its latest voyage to the site of the wreck, located at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. The company said the new 8K video allows researchers to zoom in on portions of the wreck and still maintain 4K quality, which shows "phenomenal colors" and new structures on the ship not seen before.

"Early in the video you can see the crane used for deploying the enormous 15-ton anchor still located on the deck of the shipwreck, and the shackle that was originally attached to the main mast that has now collapsed," PH Nargeolet, a veteran Nautile submersible pilot and Titanic diver, said in a press release.

The first-of-its-kind footage also provides sharper detail of Titanic's renowned bow, the portside anchor, and dramatic evidence of decay where some of the the ship's rail had collapsed and fallen away.

Rory Golden, an OceanGate Expeditions Titanic expert and veteran Titanic diver, said in a press release that one of the most clips he's seen shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean's floor when the Titanic broke into two.

"I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, 'Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd.,' on the portside anchor," Golden said in the news release. "I've been studying the wreck for decades, and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail."

Titanic's port side anchor. OceanGate Expeditions

Nearly 1,500 people died on Titanic after it struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, and then sank in the early morning of April 15. The ship was heading to New York City after departing from Southampton, U.K.

The shipwreck was first discovered in 1985 at a depth of 12,415 feet.

OceanGate Expeditions said it is already planning for another Titanic expedition, which will embark in May of 2023.