Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning.

At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene.

"They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

One of the officers fired their weapon. A man was shot in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.

A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, came across the aftermath while out to get his morning coffee. He says he considers Boulder a safe community and The Hill even safer.

"It's just hard to believe," he said. "This is just the student part of town really. So, you'd actually expect it less here than anywhere else. It is kind of shocking."

Boulder Police took one person into custody but say several suspects fled the scene. They are still looking for them, and while it was a dangerous situation, no one was seriously hurt.

Herold says if more students had been out mingling after a busy Saturday night, things could have been much different. She is grateful her officers were nearby and responded so quickly.

"We're very lucky there wasn't a large crowd out," she said. "It could have been a lot worse than what we're seeing right now."

Boulder residents say they are confident this won't become a pattern.

"I hope this is just a one-off thing and don't expect it to happen again," said a neighbor.

Boulder Police are still looking for suspects in this case if you know anything or have video of the incident, they ask you to contact them.