Sheriff's office releases video of avalanche remotely triggered in Summit County

The Summit County Sheriff's Office shared a reminder of the current avalanche danger along with a video of an avalanche triggered near Frisco Saturday morning.

According to the SCSO, the avalanche was remotely triggered by the department's Special Operations Technicians on a northeast aspect of Peak 1 above Frisco around 11 a.m.

Authorities said no one was caught or injured in the avalanche. The SCSO reminded the public that a special avalanche advisory is in effect through the weekend and warned that proper knowledge and terrain choice are critical for safe travel.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a winter storm moving into Colorado. Moderate snow begins Saturday afternoon in the mountains and will increase through the evening and overnight. An estimated four to 10 inches of snow accumulation is likely in the high country by Sunday afternoon.

Current avalanche forecasts can be found on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website.