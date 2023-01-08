Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, dies at age 18

Victoria Lee, a rising MMA star, has died at age 18, her family and combat sports promotion ONE Championship confirmed on social media.

Lee's sister, Angela Lee, who is also an MMA fighter, confirmed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that the 18-year-old died on December 26. A cause of death was not given.

"On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...," Angela Lee wrote along with a picture of her younger sister in a sunflower field. "It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away."

Lee wrote that her family has been "completely devastated" following the loss.

"We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same," she wrote.

"Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived," she added. "She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia."

"We miss you so much sis," she continued. "More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us."

Lee also requested privacy for her family as they deal with their loss and asked that people check in on loved ones because "you just never know."

Singaporean combat sports promotion ONE Championship, which Victoria Lee had been with since 2020, also confirmed Lee's death on social media.

"The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee," the company said in a tweet. "We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time."

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong paid tribute to Lee, who was undefeated with a 3-0 professional record since her debut in 2021.

"I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee's passing," Sityodtong said in a Facebook post.

"I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being," he added. "I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years. Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that."

"Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind," Sityodtong continued."She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was."

"May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you," he wrote.