Vice President Harris to speak at this year's Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the commencement speaker at this year's Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. The commencement is scheduled for May 30 in Falcon Stadium north of Colorado Springs. 

US-POLITICS-HARRIS
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves during an event on gun violence prevention in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 15, 2024. RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. 

Commencement speakers often include the president, vice president, secretary of defense, secretary of the Air Force and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. 

According to the Air Force Academy website, cadets are dismissed at the close of the ceremony and typically toss their caps into the air. Thunderbirds fly overhead to honor the graduating class. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 10:46 AM MDT

