Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.

According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County line. Officers say both rear tires were disintegrated.

Officers searched the driver's vehicle and discovered a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills along with several other narcotics.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Zweygardt was arrested now faces at least 13 charges, including several counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, eluding and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Garfield County Jail.