All evacuations lifted after grass fire ignited near train tracks along Highway 72

By Jennifer McRae

A fire burning in Arvada had crews making home-to-home evacuations in the area of Highway 72 and Indiana Street on Wednesday afternoon. Arvada Fire tweeted that "Crews are both set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires."

The fire is burning near the train tracks, west of Highway 72 in the area of Indiana Street. All evacuations were lifted just after 3:30 p.m. 

Jeffco Sheriff tweeted, "Avoid the area of Hwy 72 west of Indiana St. if possible as crews arrive to assist."  Copter

Copter4 flew over the fire which was burning near the train tracks and across the roadway from a housing development. Highway 72 was closed to traffic during firefighting operations. 

First published on August 10, 2022 / 3:02 PM

