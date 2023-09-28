Vandals target The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud with graffiti

Vandals target The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating vandalism at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud. The vandals targeted the house of worship with various graffiti in the parking lot.

Graffiti at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud. Larimer County

The graffiti included phallic images, obscene language and anti-Mormon sentiments. Some of the graffiti read "gay mormonz" and "I hate mormon" with a heart after as well as "Slay." A vehicle parked at a house across the street was also spray-painted.

Detectives responded to the church on Wednesday morning.

"Defacing sacred spaces is a heinous act. This is a place that's deeply meaningful for people in our community, and violating the sanctity of any spiritual home is unacceptable," said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. "We will not tolerate this kind of hate in Larimer County. Our investigations team is working diligently to find out who did this."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.