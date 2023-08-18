Vail Resorts reaches $275,000 settlement in creek damage from hazardous substances

Vail Resorts has reached a settlement for natural resources damages caused by snowmaking system water release into Mill Creek and Gore Creek through the town of Vail in September 2021. The state conducted a six-month investigation from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2021.

The investigation found that Vail Mountain left open isolation valves on its snowmaking system and released approximately 2 million gallons of water containing hazardous substances into Mill Creek and Gore Creek. A damages assessment identified injuries to aquatic life, including fish, algae, and aquatic insects, along one-and-a-half miles of river impacted by the release.

Vail Mountain RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"While an unfortunate accident, this incident harmed aquatic resources in Gore Creek—one of Colorado's prized trout fisheries in Eagle County. This settlement compensates the community for those injuries, providing funds that will go directly back to restoring natural resources on portions of Gore Creek downstream of the release," said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who serves as chair of the Colorado Natural Resources Trustees, in a statement.

"I appreciate Vail Corporation's willingness to work with the trustees on damages for this accident. Colorado's fisheries and aquatic resources are some of our state's most important resources but also can be susceptible to harm where are water resources paramount," said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, in a statement. "I am hopeful the settlement funds can quickly be put to use to restore Gore Creek and its fisheries and aquatic species for future generations of Coloradans to enjoy."

Vail Resorts released this statement, "Vail Mountain partnered with State agencies throughout this process, which included immediate measures to prevent future unintended discharges of potable water. As a part of our commitment to our natural environment, we fully cooperated with State agencies and reached an amicable resolution with the State that will fund restoration and improvement projects to waterways, including the Gore Creek Basin. We take our commitment to the environment seriously, and we are dedicated to protecting the forests and waterways that surround our resort operation."