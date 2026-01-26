Watch CBS News
Local News

Vail ski lift "stopped operating" Sunday -- Colorado guests evacuated by rope

By
Brian Maass
Brian Maass
Investigative Reporter
Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Vail Resorts confirmed Monday that one of the lifts at Vail, the Little Eagle chair, "stopped operating" Sunday at around noon, leading ski patrollers to perform an evacuation. An estimated 40 guests at the Colorado ski resort were helped from the lift using ropes.

"We apologize to our skiers and riders who were inconvenienced by this event," wrote Michelle Dallal, senior communications specialist for Vail Resorts.

Vail Village and Lionshead Colorado Night View
File photo of Vail, Colorado Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a statement sent to CBS Colorado, Dallal wrote: "We place the highest value on the safety of our guests and will resolve the issue before reopening Little Eagle to the public. Until then, the lift will remain closed."

Dallal did not answer questions from CBS Colorado on what caused the problem and if anyone was injured. Her statement said Vail Mountain Ski Patrol used ropes to get people off the chairs.

On social media, some commenters claimed they heard a loud noise and that a cable snapped, but Dallal did not respond to questions about those accounts.

She said it took ski patrol about 90 minutes to evacuate guests from the chairlift.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue