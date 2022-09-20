Watch CBS News
Local News

Vail Health breaks ground on new behavioral health center in Edwards

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Vail Health broke ground on a new behavioral health center in Edwards. The center will add 24-hour support for people in crisis with 28 beds for short-term stays and treatment.

vo3-vail-mental-health-4vo-transfer-frame-750.jpg
CBS

Vail Health's presidents said this will be a huge step forward for the region. The previous closest mental health facility was in Grand Junction or Denver.

vo3-vail-mental-health-4vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

The project should be complete in spring of 2025.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 3:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.