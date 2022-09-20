Vail Health breaks ground on new behavioral health center in Edwards
Vail Health broke ground on a new behavioral health center in Edwards. The center will add 24-hour support for people in crisis with 28 beds for short-term stays and treatment.
Vail Health's presidents said this will be a huge step forward for the region. The previous closest mental health facility was in Grand Junction or Denver.
The project should be complete in spring of 2025.
