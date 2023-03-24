Semi-truck crash closes I-70 westbound between Vail and Copper Mountain

There was a major closure on Interstate 70 westbound due to a crash involving a semi-truck just east of Vail on Friday morning.

According to CDOT's Facebook post, all lanes were closed due to the crash as of 8 a.m., and there was no estimated time for I-70 to return to normal traffic on westbound lanes.

🚫I-70 Westbound Lanes are CLOSED on East Vail Pass🚫 8 a.m. (Fri., 3/24/23) Expect delays! There is a major closure of... Posted by Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday, March 24, 2023

The full closure westbound extended from Copper Mountain to Vail, where drivers were expected to be diverted to a southern route of Highway 91 (I-70 exit 195 to Leadville) and west onto US-24 to Minturn/Eagle as detours.

Drives directly in the area of the crash east of Vail were being diverted onto the south frontage road, with delays expected.

There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash or possible injuries to those involved.

More information is also available about this closure on COtrip.org.