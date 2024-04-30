Watch CBS News
Local News

HPV-linked throat cancers may have vaccine prevention, Colorado doctors learn more about head and neck cancers

By Jaimie Dodge

/ CBS Colorado

What symptoms to watch for in head and neck cancer
What symptoms to watch for in head and neck cancer 04:17

A lump in your throat, along with ear pain or a change in voice, could mean the unthinkable: cancer. Dr. Seerat Poonia, a head and neck surgeon at Swedish, is learning that throat cancers linked to human papillomavirus, or HPV, are preventable. 

"HPV-related throat cancer is one of the fastest growing cancers that we see, [increasing] about four to five-fold in the last 10 years."

Poonia is used to hearing about HPV related to cervical cancer, "We've found that the same strains that cause cervical cancer, are the same ones that cause HPV-related throat cancer."

Caen (14): Francois Baclesse Cancer Centre
Thermal plastic mask registration and immobilization system used in treatment of head and neck cancer. Getty Images

Poonia treats anything from skin cancer to cancers of the mouth caused by smoking. Around 46 million Americans use tobacco products and about 62% of U.S. adults drink alcohol. 

Poonia says that to avoid head and neck cancers that come about from tobacco or alcohol, she tells patients to abstain from that. With HPV-related throat cancer, "we have a prevention tool. We have a vaccine, which is essentially, cancer prevention."

More and more Poonia sees HPV-related throat cancer in men more than women, although she sees it in a wide range of people. 

The vaccine is available for everyone, "Anyone from the age of nine to 45 should be considering the vaccine."

There is good news, "Cancer in the throat can be very easily treated. Ninety-five percent of patients who have cancer of any stage will survive." 

Jaimie Dodge

Jaimie Dodge produces original content for CBS News Colorado's 24-hour streaming channel and writes about health, politics and crime in Colorado.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 3:08 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.