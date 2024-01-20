Ute tribal councilman and former school board member arrested for sexual contact during "healings"

Lyndreth Hemp Wall was arrested by federal authorities after four women came forward with allegations Wall performed sex acts on them during the course of what prosecutors described as "traditional healing methods."

Wall, 58, faces eight counts of sexual abuse in Indian Country and four courts of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country. The reported incidents occurred between 1997 and 2017, according to a federal grand jury indictment in the case that was issued eight days before Wall's arrest on Jan. 11.

One of the women was younger than 16 at the time the alleged assaults began, according to the indictment. In that woman's case, the alleged abuse continued for 16 years.

All of the reported incidents involved non-consensual sexual contact with the women while Wall was operating "in a traditional manner as a healer," as stated the indictment. Additionally, all four victims were threatened or intimidated by Wall's physical size as well as his position as a "prominent figure" in their "social group."

Wall is a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation's tribal council. He was sworn in to serve his third term last November, according to an article in the Durango Herald. The Cortez Journal reported Thursday that Wall has been given the choice of indefinite unpaid leave or resignation by the tribal council.

Wall is also a former board member of the Montezuma-Cortez RE-1 School District.

A photo of Lyndreth Hemp Wall obtained from the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation's tribal council website last week. Wall's image has since been removed from the site. Ute Mountain Ute Reservation

The majority of the incidents occurred in Wall's residence, per the indictment.

Wall allegedly had intercourse with one of the victims. The indictment indicated Wall told the victim he needed to " exchange energy" with her during her treatment.

Federal investigators are asking for other potential victims to contact them.

Wall was arraigned in federal court in Durango on Friday. He is scheduled for another hearing next week.

The Ute Mountain Ute Reservation occupies the southwestern coroner of Colorado and a section of New Mexico. The only other Native American reservation in Colorado, the Southern Ute Reservation, is located immediately to the east of the Ute Mountain Ute territory.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Indian Affairs. The FBI has special jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed on about 200 reservations nationwide.

Wall is presumed innocent for the time being. But if convicted on the dozen charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison.