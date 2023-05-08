Watch CBS News
Local News

USDA and Colorado team up to encourage water conservation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

USDA and Colorado team up to encourage water conservation
USDA and Colorado team up to encourage water conservation 00:43

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State of Colorado are teaming up to encourage water conservation. The organizations met at the state Capitol to reveal a new agreement on Monday.

co-water-conservation-12vo-transfer-frame-158.jpg
CBS

That agreement is aimed at farmers to empower them to use less water while still keeping up production. 

"We have to give farmers and ranchers more flexibility to conserve water and fairly compensate them as we face a 1,200-year mega-drought across the American West," said Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado.  

co-water-conservation-12vo-transfer-frame-421.jpg
CBS

All of this is part of the USDA's larger "Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program" which is aimed at curbing climate change. Currently, there are 35 projects across 27 states. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 11:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.