U.S. Marshals make arrest in Colorado of "violent offender" who threatened federal judge

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Members of the Golden Police Department's Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in the arrest of an alleged violent offender Saturday morning. 

The combined force made the arrest near 24th Street and Illinois Street within the city limits, Golden PD stated in a press release. 

"The suspect was wanted in New York for allegedly threating a federal judge," the department stated in the release. 

A spokesperson for the department said no other information could be released since the Marshals Service was the primary agency seeking the suspect's capture. Much of the information about the suspect was not known by GPD's officers, in fact, said Sgt. Stephanie Sipes. This included whether the suspect was a resident of Golden or Colorado, or someone who fled authorities from out of state. 

Calls made to local contacts for the Marshals' District of Colorado office went unanswered.  

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor and former photojournalist and editor for CBS Colorado with more than 30 years of journalism experience in print and television media.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 5:34 PM MST

