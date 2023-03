Colorado State Patrol Golden says winter is still hammering the high country with US 6 Loveland Pass being closed due to conditions.

Chain & Traction requirements in place over I-70 Vail Pass.



The department is advising drivers to plan ahead and stay up-to-date at https://bit.ly/3U31utV