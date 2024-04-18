US 550 north of Purgatory Ski Resort in southwestern Colorado closed as crews recover crashed semi

US 550 north of Purgatory closed as crews recover crashed semi

On Thursday, US Highway 550 was closed about two miles north of Purgatory Ski Resort in La Plata and San Juan counties for the recovery of a crashed semi. The road closure began at 8 a.m. and was expected to last most of the day.

Both directions of traffic will be stopped on either side of the crash site, called Cascade Curve, located at mile marker 51 on Highway 550. The crash site is about 26 miles north of Durango and 19 miles south of Silverton. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route, including Colorado Highway 145 through Lizard Head Pass.

Semi crash off US 550 north of Purgatory CDOT

Drivers are urged to visit COtrip.org for road closure updates.

"We are hoping for a swift vehicle recovery, however opening times can't be determined until work is underway and the vehicle is on the pavement," said CDOT Maintenance Supervisor Vance Kelso in a statement. "In the meantime, we are encouraging travelers to plan ahead and find alternate routes between Durango and Silverton."

Early Wednesday morning, a semi crashed through the concert barriers and went off the roadway.