Colorado fire crews respond to Twin Forks Fire, grass fire 100% contained

Colorado fire crews responded to a grass fire near North Turkey Creek Road that left both directions of US 285 closed.

Colorado Department of Transportation says US 285 was closed both directions due to a grass fire burning near North Turkey Creek Road and Summer Road.

CDOT advised drivers to seek alternative routes as traffic cameras show traffic stopped while crews work on the Twin Forks fire.

The grass fire prompted evacuations in the area. While crews continue to monitor the fire after ruling it 100% contained, residents in Tiny Town have been ruled to avoid the area until crews fully put out hot spots in the area.

Officials discussed the fire on Sunday and said that it burned approximately six acres as volunteer firefighters helped contain the fire at 100%.