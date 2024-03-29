Young girl injured in hit-and-run after getting off RTD bus in Aurora neighborhood

Investigators are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they say a young child was hit getting off a public bus.

A young girl was getting off an RTD bus in east Aurora when police says she was hit by a pickup truck that never stopped on Friday afternoon, Aurora Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado.

According to APD, officers received a call for this hit-and-run investigation in the 1400 block of S Uravan Street just before 4:30 p.m. The girl had just gotten off the bus with her aunt when she walked onto the road. That's when she was hit by what police said was a pickup truck that was "all blacked out."

The truck didn't stop, and it sped away from the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital for what are appeared to officers as non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she is around 6 years old, but her official age remained unknown during early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with any information can reach out to Aurora Police Department by calling 911 or through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-STOP (7867).