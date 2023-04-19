Watch CBS News
Local News

University of Colorado settles $5 million class action lawsuit

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The University of Colorado has settled a class action lawsuit worth $5 million to students who were denied access to services already paid for during the COVID-19 shutdown. 

The lawsuit was filed April 18, 2020 during the shutdown. The suit alleged that CU breached its contract with students after they were charged fees to access various services which were no longer available once the shutdown began. CU refused to refund the money paid for those services. 

img_4804.jpg
University of Colorado Boulder  CBS

The attorneys representing the students released a statement that read in part, "It was the right decision to shut down a lot of facilities and services. But it was the wrong decision for public schools to keep money for services they weren't providing. Students generally are cash poor in the first place, and it's not fair to keep their money when they're getting nothing in return."

The settlement covers all students enrolled during the spring 2020 semester at the CU Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and Anschutz campuses.

Students can access information about the class action lawsuit and settlement at cucovidsettlement.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.