University of Colorado's Dylan Edwards focusing on becoming a two-sport athlete

Running back Dylan Edwards was the breakout freshman on the University of Colorado's football roster. Now, he's taking his talents to the track.

CBS Colorado Sports' Richie Cozzolino took a lap with Edwards at the CU indoor practice facility, getting to know the new two-sport athlete.

"Coming to college, I've seen how track can elevate your game to another level," Edwards said. "Running track here at CU is definitely going to make me better for the fall season."

In the first track meet of his career, Edwards competed in the 60-yard dash, reaching the finals and posting a final time of 6.92.

Back in the fall, Edwards turned heads in his first game at Colorado. He scored four total touchdowns and racked up 159 all-purpose yards in the Buffaloes' 45-42 victory over Texas Christian Univesity. Edwards struggled in the latter half of the season, only reaching the endzone one more time all year.

"I'm just glad I got to get in there to do my thing," Edwards said. "I knew it was going to come with adversity after the first game, having that many touchdowns. All I can do is keep my head down and play the game I love."

As for year two at Folsom Field? Expectations, once again, are sky-high.

"The ceiling is nothing but a championship," Edwards said. "(Expectations are) to get to a bowl game, have over eight wins. I feel like we can win every single game this year on the team we've put together and are still putting together. It just all starts in the locker room and what we do on the (practice) field here."