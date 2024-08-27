Watch CBS News
University of Colorado Boulder student found dead off campus, foul play not suspected

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A University of Colorado student was found dead off of the Boulder campus on Friday afternoon. Jeremiah Park was identified by CU as "a rising junior."

The university said that CU's Office of Counseling and Psychiatric Services is providing support to family members and the CU community affected by Park's death. 

CU Campus Aerial; Boulder, Colorado
Aerial of University of Colorado campus in Boulder, CO. Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to Boulder police, officers responded to a death at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Pleasant Street about 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 23. Investigators said that the adult male died at the scene in the University Hill neighborhood and the Boulder County Coroner's Office responded. 

That address is less than a mile from the CU Boulder campus. 

The coroner will determine the cause and manner of death. Detectives said they "do not suspect foul play at this time."

