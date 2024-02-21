Blown tire on United flight in Colorado leads to bumpy landing at Denver International Airport

Two different United Airlines flights experience problems before landing in Denver

Two different United Airlines flights experience problems before landing in Denver

Two different United Airlines flights experience problems before landing in Denver

A commercial plane carrying passengers from Colorado Springs to Denver International Airport on Tuesday "sustained tire damage" during takeoff, according to United Airlines. No one was hurt when the plane successfully landed in Denver, but some passengers said things felt bumpy when the plane touched down.

KKTV

Emergency crews were waiting on the tarmac for Flight 237, which a United Airlines spokesperson said was just a precaution.

Instead of taxiing to a concourse, the plane came to a stop on or near the runway. Buses were then used to help passengers get to their connecting flights.

So far it's not clear what caused the tire to blow out as it left Colorado Springs Municipal Airport. A photo shared with the CBS television station in Colorado Springs showed the outer layer of the tire was shredded.

There were 145 passengers on board.

RELATED: Passenger sees "wing coming apart" on United flight from San Francisco to Boston; flight forced to land in Denver