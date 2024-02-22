Watch CBS News
United Airlines unveils new flight training center in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

United Airlines celebrated the opening of a new training center in Denver on Thursday. The facility is the largest of its kind with the potential to train a total of 860 pilots per day. 

United Airlines celebrated the opening of a new training center in Denver on Thursday.  CBS

The new training center also gives the airline the capacity to add 6 more advanced flight simulators. Right now there are 6 in the facility. The addition of the new building allows for a total of 52 full-motion flight simulators and 34 fixed training devices at the center.

"Well they're the highest-tech simulators in the industry and it's just always fun to see the new gadgetry and it's fun to work the new panels," said one pilot. 

The facility spans 23 acres and is expected to lead to more than 370 new jobs. It is in operation 24 hours a day for 362 days a year.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 12:43 PM MST

