United Airlines pledges $1 million+ to support aviation, STEM projects for Colorado students

United Airlines is pledging more than $1 million to support aviation and STEM projects for students in Colorado and across the country. Metropolitan State University in Denver is among those schools with an aviation program and will benefit from the new partnership.

MSU Denver's president, who has a former Air Force pilot and flight instructor, said it is a win-win for everyone.

"This new partnership really, really represents a terrific new moment for us, for United, for Colorado and the nation," said MSU Denver President Janine Davidson.

United said it hopes to hire 15,000 employees this year.