United Airlines opens new club at Denver International Airport

United Airlines is opening its largest club for the airline at Denver International Airport. The 35,000-square-foot club is located in the B Concourse at DIA.

The club, located near gate B44, offers beer flight boards featuring a seasonal rotation of premium local and craft beers. It's the largest club in United's network with more than 600 seats.

"The new United Club locations are designed and operated to reflect feedback from our customers and match the way their travel has evolved in recent years," said Alexander Dorow, United's Head of Clubs & Lounges in a statement. "We're growing our hub in the Mile High City, and the expansion and renovation of United Club locations represents our commitment to Colorado and our customers' experience."

The United club is the second to open at DIA this year, with a new 24,000-square-foot club opening in the A Concourse last month.