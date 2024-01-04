United Airlines submits plans for 114-acre campus near Denver International Airport

United Airlines is revealing plans to Denver city planning officials for a new 114-acre campus near Tower Road and 64th Avenue.

The campus will primarily house a new flight training center, including 12 new flight simulators and other training and support facilities. These facilities are planned to open to employees by the fall of 2027. More is expected beyond 2027, with goals to accommodate roughly 5,000 new employees.

ZGF Architects submitted plans to the City and County of Denver on behalf of United Airlines.

ZGF Architecture/United Airlines

United Airlines purchased the land in August 2023, and announced plans to greatly expand their footprint in Denver. United says they are running out of room at the airline's Flight Training Center campus in Central Park.