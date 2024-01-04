Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines submits plans for 114-acre campus near Denver International Airport

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

United Airlines is revealing plans to Denver city planning officials for a new 114-acre campus near Tower Road and 64th Avenue.

The campus will primarily house a new flight training center, including 12 new flight simulators and other training and support facilities. These facilities are planned to open to employees by the fall of 2027. More is expected beyond 2027, with goals to accommodate roughly 5,000 new employees. 

ZGF Architects submitted plans to the City and County of Denver on behalf of United Airlines. 

united-development-map.jpg
ZGF Architecture/United Airlines

United Airlines purchased the land in August 2023, and announced plans to greatly expand their footprint in Denver. United says they are running out of room at the airline's Flight Training Center campus in Central Park. 

Ben Warwick

Senior Assignment Editor Ben Warwick coordinates resources for reporters and photographers and helps manage the newsgathering operation for CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 1:48 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.